Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Evaxion A/S ADR’s current trading price is -88.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.20 and $20.81 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 74770.0 over the last three months.

Evaxion A/S ADR experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $20.81 on 05/28/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.20 on 04/10/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.30M and boasts a workforce of 46 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3100, with a change in price of -2.4300. Similarly, Evaxion A/S ADR recorded 1,467,590 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.73%.

EVAX Stock Stochastic Average

Evaxion A/S ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.31%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.63% and 84.78%, respectively.

EVAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -44.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -66.29%. The price of EVAX fallen by 43.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 38.02%.