ELAN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.83%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ELAN has fallen by 38.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.57%.

Elanco Animal Health Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $18.80 on 06/12/24 and the lowest value was $8.02 on 04/17/25.

52-week price history of ELAN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Elanco Animal Health Inc’s current trading price is -30.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.02 and $18.80. The Elanco Animal Health Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 2.1 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.64 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.53B and boasts a workforce of 9450 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.00, with a change in price of +1.04. Similarly, Elanco Animal Health Inc recorded 5,326,001 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.55%.

ELAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELAN stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

ELAN Stock Stochastic Average

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.70%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.63% and 86.60%, respectively.