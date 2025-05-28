EDBL: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -58.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -14.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EDBL has fallen by 72.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 66.00%.

Edible Garden AG Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $56.00 on 06/06/24 and the lowest value was $1.80 on 05/19/25.

52-week price history of EDBL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Edible Garden AG Inc’s current trading price is -94.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.80 and $56.00. The Edible Garden AG Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.49M and boasts a workforce of 99 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.86, with a change in price of -4.86. Similarly, Edible Garden AG Inc recorded 2,234,645 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.39%.

EDBL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDBL stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

EDBL Stock Stochastic Average

Edible Garden AG Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 33.85%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 33.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.28% and 47.09%, respectively.