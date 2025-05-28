ECDA’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About ECD Automotive Design Inc’s Performance

ECD Automotive Design Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.45 on 06/28/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.24, recorded on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of ECDA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s current trading price is -79.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.24 and $1.45. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 43.43 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ECD Automotive Design Inc (ECDA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -63.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.76M and boasts a workforce of 105 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6605, with a change in price of -0.6256. Similarly, ECD Automotive Design Inc recorded 579,190 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.17%.

ECDA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ECD Automotive Design Inc over the last 50 days is at 15.47%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 32.95%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.66% and 8.93%, respectively.

ECDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -68.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ECDA has leaped by -7.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.33%.