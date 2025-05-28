Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -30.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.62%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.78 and $12.94. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.07 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 15.13 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.94 on 11/25/24, while the lowest value was $7.78 on 03/13/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.02B and boasts a workforce of 6247 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.70, with a change in price of -3.47. Similarly, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc recorded 10,817,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.81%.

How DNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNB stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.07.

DNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 81.43%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 41.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 37.35% and 31.79%, respectively.

DNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -27.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.34%. The price of DNB decreased -1.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.17%.