CPRI Stock Update: Capri Holdings Ltd’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Capri Holdings Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $43.34 on 10/11/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.86 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CPRI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Capri Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -57.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.12%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $11.86 and $43.34. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.88 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.18B and boasts a workforce of 15100 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.68, with a change in price of -2.76. Similarly, Capri Holdings Ltd recorded 3,865,908 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.11%.

Examining CPRI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRI stands at 2.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.56.

CPRI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Capri Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.05%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.25%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.23% and 62.47%, respectively.

CPRI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.01%. The price of CPRI fallen by 21.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.62%.