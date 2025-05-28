Core Scientific Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 3.36B Market Cap

Core Scientific Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.63 on 11/26/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.10 on 05/31/24.

52-week price history of CORZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Core Scientific Inc’s current trading price is -39.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 175.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.10 to $18.63. In the Technology sector, the Core Scientific Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 9.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.17.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.36B and boasts a workforce of 325 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.30, with a change in price of -2.60. Similarly, Core Scientific Inc recorded 14,731,650 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.73%.

CORZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Core Scientific Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.03%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.77% and 85.70% respectively.

CORZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -19.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -34.65%. The price of CORZ fallen by 35.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.96%.