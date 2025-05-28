CNP: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 16.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNP has leaped by -3.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.10%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $39.31 on 05/06/25 and the lowest value was $25.41 on 08/15/24.

52-week price history of CNP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Centerpoint Energy Inc’s current trading price is -5.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.41 and $39.31. The Centerpoint Energy Inc’s shares, which operate in the Utilities, saw a trading volume of around 6.3 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.18B and boasts a workforce of 8872 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.05, with a change in price of +5.48. Similarly, Centerpoint Energy Inc recorded 5,136,245 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.25%.

CNP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNP stands at 2.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.86.

CNP Stock Stochastic Average

Centerpoint Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 54.25%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.46%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.43% and 45.91%, respectively.