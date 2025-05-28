logo

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Champion Homes Inc’s current trading price is -39.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.69%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $64.82 and $116.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.45 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Champion Homes Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $116.49 on 12/09/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $64.82 on 07/02/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Champion Homes Inc (SKY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.04B and boasts a workforce of 8600 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 92.03, with a change in price of -18.34. Similarly, Champion Homes Inc recorded 548,479 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKY stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

SKY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Champion Homes Inc over the last 50 days is 1.21%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.01% and 13.96%, respectively.

SKY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -20.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -28.21%. The price of SKY leaped by -16.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.15%.

