Canopy Growth Corporation Inc. (CGC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -37.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -54.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CGC has fallen by 20.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.66%.

In terms of market performance, Canopy Growth Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.04 on 05/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.77 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CGC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current trading price is -83.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.78%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.77 and $10.04. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 9.23 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 7.26 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 306.14M and boasts a workforce of 1029 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5874, with a change in price of -1.0400. Similarly, Canopy Growth Corporation recorded 7,684,786 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.96%.

CGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGC stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

CGC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Canopy Growth Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 76.23%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 62.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 73.59% and 79.80% respectively.