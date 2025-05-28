BOX’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $24.63 to $35.74 – What’s Next for Investors?

Box Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $35.74 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $24.63 on 07/10/24.

52-week price history of BOX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Box Inc’s current trading price is 3.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $24.63 and $35.74. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.18 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Box Inc (BOX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.35B and boasts a workforce of 2810 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.83, with a change in price of +5.38. Similarly, Box Inc recorded 1,692,545 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.03%.

BOX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Box Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 97.19%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.30% and 36.07%, respectively.

BOX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.31%. The price of BOX increased 19.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.62%.