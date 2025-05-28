Beyond Inc (BYON) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Beyond Inc’s current trading price is -60.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.44%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.54 and $16.50. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 3.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.16 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Beyond Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $16.50 on 06/12/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.54, recorded on 04/08/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Beyond Inc (BYON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 380.69M and boasts a workforce of 610 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.86, with a change in price of +1.74. Similarly, Beyond Inc recorded 3,235,693 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.80%.

How BYON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BYON stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

BYON Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Beyond Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 88.70%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.01%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.55% and 65.48%, respectively.

BYON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 33.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.49%. The price of BYON fallen by 60.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.64%.