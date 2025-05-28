Behind Sony Group Corporation ADR’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Sony Group Corporation ADR saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.60 on 05/27/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $15.67 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of SONY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Sony Group Corporation ADR’s current trading price is -1.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.55%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $15.67 and $26.60. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.96 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 158.17B and boasts a workforce of 113000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.66, with a change in price of +5.09. Similarly, Sony Group Corporation ADR recorded 5,503,861 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.08%.

Examining SONY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SONY stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

SONY Stock Stochastic Average

Sony Group Corporation ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.44%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.71%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.73% and 75.44%, respectively.

SONY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SONY has fallen by 3.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.75%.