Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s current trading price is -4.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 272.89%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.83 and $3.23. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.77 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.23 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.83, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 139.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 448.06M and boasts a workforce of 264 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.72, with a change in price of +2.25. Similarly, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd recorded 2,903,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +255.85%.

How ASM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASM stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ASM Stock Stochastic Average

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.93%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.20% and 94.20%, respectively.

ASM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 251.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 171.49%. The price of ASM increased 41.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.36%.