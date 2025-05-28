ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -23.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.94 and $12.86. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 14.37 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 12.65 million observed over the last three months.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $12.86 on 07/11/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.94 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.43B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.68, with a change in price of -0.29. Similarly, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR recorded 11,636,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.86%.

How ASX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASX stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

ASX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR over the last 50 days is at 88.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 78.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.02% and 71.55%, respectively.

ASX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.02%. The price of ASX fallen by 12.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.20%.