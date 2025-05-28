Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Allarity Therapeutics Inc Inc. (ALLR) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -18.80% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.17%. The price of ALLR leaped by -15.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.21%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $20.44 on 05/31/24 and a low of $0.61 for the same time frame on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ALLR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -95.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.77%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.61 and $20.44. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.77 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.75 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.32M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0124, with a change in price of -0.1700. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc recorded 2,131,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.18%.

ALLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALLR stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Allarity Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is 54.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.22% and 32.28%, respectively.