AMOD’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -57.00% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -57.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -86.56%. The price of AMOD increased 12.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.50%.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.49 on 11/22/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.02 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of AMOD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Alpha Modus Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -90.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.47%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.02 and $13.49. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 14.54 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.84M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7202, with a change in price of -1.6800. Similarly, Alpha Modus Holdings Inc recorded 2,944,131 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.00%.

AMOD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alpha Modus Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 29.13%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 36.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.57% and 28.14%, respectively.