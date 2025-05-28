Agenus Inc (AGEN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Agenus Inc’s current trading price is -81.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.25%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.38 and $19.69. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Agenus Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.69 on 06/04/24, while the lowest value was $1.38 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Agenus Inc (AGEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 97.33M and boasts a workforce of 316 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.81, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, Agenus Inc recorded 567,004 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.97%.

AGEN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Agenus Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 80.98%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 62.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.33% and 79.22%, respectively.

AGEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 29.56% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 32.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AGEN has fallen by 31.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.33%.