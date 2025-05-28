Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aehr Test Systems’s current trading price is -53.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.89%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.27 and $21.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.73 million over the last 3 months.

Aehr Test Systems’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $21.44 on 07/17/24 and a low of $6.27 for the same time frame on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 294.74M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.09, with a change in price of -7.08. Similarly, Aehr Test Systems recorded 927,654 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEHR stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

AEHR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aehr Test Systems’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.80%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.80% and 53.87% respectively.

AEHR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.47%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AEHR has fallen by 13.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.51%.