Abpro Holdings Inc’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 0.6374: Will the Stock Break Through?

The market performance of Abpro Holdings Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $13.00 on 11/06/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.15, recorded on 05/14/25.

52-week price history of ABP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Abpro Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -98.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.15 and $13.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 13.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 9.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.34M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6374, with a change in price of -1.5301. Similarly, Abpro Holdings Inc recorded 5,666,424 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.48%.

ABP Stock Stochastic Average

Abpro Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 27.88%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.81% and 29.90%, respectively.

ABP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -86.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -92.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ABP has leaped by -9.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.41%.