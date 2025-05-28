A Tale of Resilience: Silvercorp Metals Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Silvercorp Metals Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.32 on 10/21/24, and the lowest price during that time was $2.87, recorded on 12/18/24.

52-week price history of SVM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Silvercorp Metals Inc’s current trading price is -25.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.87 and $5.32. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.21 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 862.07M and boasts a workforce of 1446 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.59, with a change in price of +0.99. Similarly, Silvercorp Metals Inc recorded 5,755,721 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.17%.

SVM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SVM stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

SVM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Silvercorp Metals Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 72.84%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.51% and 68.64%, respectively.

SVM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 32.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.66%. The price of SVM fallen by 5.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.02%.