A Closer Look at Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Stock Gains

Verizon Communications Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $47.35 on 03/10/25 and the lowest value was $37.58 on 01/10/25.

52-week price history of VZ Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Verizon Communications Inc’s current trading price is -8.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.74%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $37.58 and $47.35. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 12.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 24.07 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 183.41B and boasts a workforce of 99600 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.34, with a change in price of +3.90. Similarly, Verizon Communications Inc recorded 23,527,523 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.85%.

Examining VZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VZ stands at 1.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.39.

VZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Verizon Communications Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.34%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.43% and 56.97%, respectively.

VZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 8.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.03%. The price of VZ fallen by 3.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.83%.