Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Xerox Holdings Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.81 on 06/12/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.44 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of XRX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Xerox Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -69.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.48%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.44 and $14.81. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 13.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 565.42M and boasts a workforce of 16800 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.45, with a change in price of -4.65. Similarly, Xerox Holdings Corp recorded 4,084,881 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.87%.

Examining XRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XRX stands at 2.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.25.

XRX Stock Stochastic Average

Xerox Holdings Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.53%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.82% and 50.59%, respectively.

XRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -46.68% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XRX has fallen by 8.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.86%.