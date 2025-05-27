Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Workday Inc’s current trading price is -19.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $199.81 and $294.00. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 9.91 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.25 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Workday Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $294.00 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value was $199.81 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Workday Inc (WDAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.70B and boasts a workforce of 20400 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 250.76, with a change in price of -28.23. Similarly, Workday Inc recorded 2,258,363 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.60%.

How WDAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WDAY stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

WDAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Workday Inc over the last 50 days is at 46.24%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.14% and 80.46%, respectively.

WDAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.42%. The price of WDAY increased 0.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.83%.