logo

Webull Corp Inc. (BULL) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.96%. The price of BULL decreased -36.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.89%.

Webull Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of BULL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Webull Corp’s current trading price is -84.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.54 and $79.56. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 12.26 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.85 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Webull Corp (BULL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.68B and boasts a workforce of 1194 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

BULL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BULL stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

BULL Stock Stochastic Average

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.