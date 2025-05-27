Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s current trading price is -29.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.54%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.64 and $12.70. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 21.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 43.88 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.70 on 12/12/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.64 on 08/13/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.27B and boasts a workforce of 35000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.79, with a change in price of -1.61. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc recorded 37,313,152 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBD stands at 1.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

WBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc over the last 50 days is 40.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 54.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.91% and 57.45%, respectively.

WBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.26%. The price of WBD fallen by 5.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.75%.