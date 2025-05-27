Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s current trading price is -1.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.00 and $10.60. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 25.37 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 14.26 million observed over the last three months.

Vodafone Group plc ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $10.60 on 05/22/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $8.00 on 02/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.95B and boasts a workforce of 93000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.99, with a change in price of +2.04. Similarly, Vodafone Group plc ADR recorded 12,398,646 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.20%.

How VOD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VOD stands at 1.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

VOD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vodafone Group plc ADR over the last 50 days is at 94.90%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.13% and 93.90%, respectively.

VOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.38%. The price of VOD fallen by 12.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.79%.