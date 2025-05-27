VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. VivoPower International PLC’s current trading price is -7.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 890.31%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.62 and $6.66. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.27 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.78 million over the last three months.

VivoPower International PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $6.66 on 03/27/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.62 on 03/19/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 714.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.22M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.18, with a change in price of +4.72. Similarly, VivoPower International PLC recorded 3,795,624 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +334.75%.

VVPR Stock Stochastic Average

VivoPower International PLC’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.23%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.90% and 86.14%, respectively.

VVPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 360.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 657.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VVPR has fallen by 102.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 32.97%.