Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Vale S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -21.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.18%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $8.06 and $12.18. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 31.06 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 32.07 million over the last three months.

Vale S.A. ADR’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $12.18 on 05/24/24, with the lowest value being $8.06 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.98B and boasts a workforce of 64616 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.43, with a change in price of +0.68. Similarly, Vale S.A. ADR recorded 33,626,055 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.62%.

How VALE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vale S.A. ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 71.36%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.89% and 66.81%, respectively.

VALE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.23%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -3.30%. The price of VALE decreased -1.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.04%.