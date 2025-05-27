Uranium Energy Corp Inc. (UEC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -3.59% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.00%. The price of UEC fallen by 22.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 21.93%.

The stock market performance of Uranium Energy Corp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.93 on 12/06/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.85, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of UEC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Uranium Energy Corp’s current trading price is -27.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.53%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.85 and $8.93. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 66.75 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 9.03 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.77B and boasts a workforce of 94 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.83, with a change in price of -0.56. Similarly, Uranium Energy Corp recorded 9,060,099 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.99%.

UEC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UEC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UEC Stock Stochastic Average

Uranium Energy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.01%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.29% and 30.08%, respectively.