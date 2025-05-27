Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s current trading price is -53.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $248.88 and $630.73 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.27 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 13.54 million over the last three months.

Unitedhealth Group Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $630.73 on 11/11/24 and the lowest value was $248.88 on 05/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 266.45B and boasts a workforce of 400000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 478.60, with a change in price of -215.78. Similarly, Unitedhealth Group Inc recorded 10,434,221 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UNH stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

UNH Stock Stochastic Average

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.07%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.08% and 26.96%, respectively.

UNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -41.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -51.09%. The price of UNH decreased -29.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.02%.