United States Steel Corp (X) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. United States Steel Corp’s current trading price is 12.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.92 and $46.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 52.75 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 6.19 million over the last three months.

United States Steel Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $46.18 on 05/23/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $26.92 on 09/04/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United States Steel Corp (X) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.78B and boasts a workforce of 22053 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.38, with a change in price of +20.87. Similarly, United States Steel Corp recorded 7,328,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for X stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

X Stock Stochastic Average

United States Steel Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.27% and 51.55%, respectively.

X Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 53.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 33.74%. The price of X fallen by 23.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 28.90%.