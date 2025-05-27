Under Armour Inc: Rising -43.73% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

In terms of market performance, Under Armour Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.89 on 11/07/24, while the lowest value was $4.78 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of UAA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Under Armour Inc’s current trading price is -43.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.78 and $11.89. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 24.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 15.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Under Armour Inc (UAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.76B and boasts a workforce of 14400 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.88, with a change in price of -1.69. Similarly, Under Armour Inc recorded 13,839,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.17%.

UAA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAA stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

UAA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Under Armour Inc over the past 50 days is 80.25%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.47%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 81.73% and 81.95%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -19.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -28.75%. The price of UAA fallen by 15.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.30%.