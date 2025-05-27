Uncovering the Potential of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Stock

In terms of market performance, Robinhood Markets Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $66.91 on 02/13/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $13.98 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of HOOD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Robinhood Markets Inc’s current trading price is -5.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 351.86%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $13.98 and $66.91. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 28.48 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 47.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.75B and boasts a workforce of 2300 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.99, with a change in price of +24.15. Similarly, Robinhood Markets Inc recorded 39,319,270 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.89%.

Examining HOOD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOOD stands at 1.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

HOOD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Robinhood Markets Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.01%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.27% and 90.81%, respectively.

HOOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 69.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 79.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HOOD has fallen by 31.19%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.28%.