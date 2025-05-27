U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. U.S. Energy Corp’s current trading price is -79.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.81 and $6.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

U.S. Energy Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.40 on 01/21/25 and the lowest value was $0.81 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.55M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6017, with a change in price of -0.2800. Similarly, U.S. Energy Corp recorded 2,561,903 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USEG stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

USEG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, U.S. Energy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 65.54%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.33% and 63.06%, respectively.

USEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -17.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of USEG has fallen by 16.52%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.06%.