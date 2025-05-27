TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TruGolf Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -84.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.19 and $1.52. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.96 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.03 million over the last 3 months.

TruGolf Holdings Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.52 on 06/12/24 and a low of $0.19 for the same time frame on 05/23/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.73M and boasts a workforce of 72 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3989, with a change in price of -0.5411. Similarly, TruGolf Holdings Inc recorded 2,380,761 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.73%.

TRUG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TruGolf Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 24.17%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 34.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 14.72% and 9.74% respectively.

TRUG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -65.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TRUG has leaped by -16.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.88%.