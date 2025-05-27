Transocean Ltd (RIG) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Transocean Ltd’s current trading price is -60.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.97 and $6.25. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 32.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 41.62 million over the last 3 months.

Transocean Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.25 on 06/03/24 and the lowest value was $1.97 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Transocean Ltd (RIG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.20B and boasts a workforce of 5800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.10, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, Transocean Ltd recorded 36,407,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIG stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

RIG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Transocean Ltd over the last 50 days is 36.88%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 49.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.59% and 49.02%, respectively.

RIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -33.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -40.71%. The price of RIG fallen by 8.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.60%.