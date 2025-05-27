TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. TMC the metals company Inc’s current trading price is -2.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 555.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.72 and $4.84. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.22 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 7.68 million observed over the last three months.

The market performance of TMC the metals company Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.84 on 05/27/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.72, recorded on 12/19/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 155.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.75B and boasts a workforce of 47 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.18, with a change in price of +3.56. Similarly, TMC the metals company Inc recorded 6,245,778 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +296.25%.

TMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TMC the metals company Inc over the last 50 days is at 88.72%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 82.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.02% and 83.94%, respectively.

TMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 321.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 423.95%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TMC has fallen by 54.92%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.18%.