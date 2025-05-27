The VSTE Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Vast Renewables Ltd’s Fluctuating Performance

Vast Renewables Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.00 on 11/01/24 and a low of $0.10 for the same time frame on 05/12/25.

52-week price history of VSTE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Vast Renewables Ltd’s current trading price is -98.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.21%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.10 to $8.00. In the Technology sector, the Vast Renewables Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Vast Renewables Ltd (VSTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -78.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.96M and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5745, with a change in price of -1.0380. Similarly, Vast Renewables Ltd recorded 5,987,253 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.72%.

VSTE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vast Renewables Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.11%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 17.68% and 21.86% respectively.

VSTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -88.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -91.65%. The price of VSTE decreased -64.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.60%.