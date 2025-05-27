The TLRY Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Tilray Brands Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

Tilray Brands Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.15 on 07/30/24 and a low of $0.41 for the same time frame on 05/06/25.

52-week price history of TLRY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tilray Brands Inc’s current trading price is -79.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.41 to $2.15. In the Healthcare sector, the Tilray Brands Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.47 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.28.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 456.61M and boasts a workforce of 2650 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7565, with a change in price of -0.9141. Similarly, Tilray Brands Inc recorded 35,102,785 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.21%.

Examining TLRY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLRY stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

TLRY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tilray Brands Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 9.99%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 26.89% and 26.16% respectively.

TLRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -66.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -65.48%. The price of TLRY decreased -8.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.73%.