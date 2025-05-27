The Significance of Moving Averages in Viasat, Inc Inc. (VSAT) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VSAT has fallen by 5.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.21%.

Viasat, Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $26.70 on 08/08/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.69 on 11/20/24.

52-week price history of VSAT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Viasat, Inc’s current trading price is -65.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.77%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $6.69 and $26.70. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.07 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 7500 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.48, with a change in price of +0.21. Similarly, Viasat, Inc recorded 3,271,377 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.35%.

VSAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VSAT stands at 1.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

VSAT Stock Stochastic Average

Viasat, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 37.45%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.49% and 52.59%, respectively.