The Significance of Moving Averages in SoundHound AI Inc Inc. (SOUN) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -51.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 47.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOUN has fallen by 2.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.39%.

SoundHound AI Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $24.98 on 12/26/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.82 on 07/01/24.

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SoundHound AI Inc’s current trading price is -61.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.82 and $24.98. The SoundHound AI Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 21.29 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 30.72 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85B and boasts a workforce of 842 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.37, with a change in price of -14.37. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc recorded 40,282,340 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.00%.

SOUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOUN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

SoundHound AI Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.92%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.90% and 26.94%, respectively.