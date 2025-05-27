The Significance of Moving Averages in Micron Technology Inc Inc. (MU) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MU has fallen by 20.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.58%.

Micron Technology Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $157.54 on 06/18/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $61.54 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of MU Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Micron Technology Inc’s current trading price is -39.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$61.54 and $157.54. The Micron Technology Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 5.84 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 23.73 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Micron Technology Inc (MU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 107.40B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.22, with a change in price of +10.72. Similarly, Micron Technology Inc recorded 23,220,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.57%.

MU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MU stands at 0.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

MU Stock Stochastic Average

Micron Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.33% and 81.37%, respectively.