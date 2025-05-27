The Significance of Moving Averages in Lumen Technologies Inc Inc. (LUMN) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LUMN has fallen by 21.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.60%.

Lumen Technologies Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $10.33 on 11/11/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.97 on 07/01/24.

52-week price history of LUMN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Lumen Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -60.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 320.91%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.97 and $10.33. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 7.38 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 13.02 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.19B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.50, with a change in price of -1.28. Similarly, Lumen Technologies Inc recorded 12,564,153 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.61%.

LUMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUMN stands at 62.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 59.98.

LUMN Stock Stochastic Average

Lumen Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.59%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 53.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.24% and 34.37%, respectively.