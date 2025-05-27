The Significance of Moving Averages in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd Inc. (IPA) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 35.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.54%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IPA has fallen by 20.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.59%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.20 on 05/28/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.27 on 03/04/25.

52-week price history of IPA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s current trading price is -53.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.27 and $1.20. The ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.50M and boasts a workforce of 101 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4473, with a change in price of +0.1471. Similarly, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd recorded 4,842,588 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.88%.

IPA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IPA stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

IPA Stock Stochastic Average

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.53% and 77.39%, respectively.