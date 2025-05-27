The Psychology of Mullen Automotive Inc Inc. (MULN) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -100.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -100.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MULN has leaped by -78.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.53%.

Mullen Automotive Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2868000.00 on 05/31/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.15 on 05/16/25.

52-week price history of MULN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Mullen Automotive Inc’s current trading price is -100.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.15 and $2868000.00. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 31.56 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 16.7 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -99.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.13M and boasts a workforce of 388 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 969.9714, with a change in price of -5,759.8394. Similarly, Mullen Automotive Inc recorded 10,853,570 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -100.00%.

MULN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc over the last 50 days is at 0.02%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.16% and 6.25%, respectively.