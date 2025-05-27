The Psychology of Haleon plc ADR Inc. (HLN) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.77%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.51%. The price of HLN fallen by 8.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.15%.

In terms of market performance, Haleon plc ADR had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.15 on 05/23/25, while the lowest value was $8.24 on 07/02/24.

52-week price history of HLN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Haleon plc ADR’s current trading price is -0.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.11%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $8.24 and $11.15. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 20.77 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 14.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.24B.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.04, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, Haleon plc ADR recorded 12,830,252 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.56%.

HLN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLN stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

HLN Stock Stochastic Average

Haleon plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.51%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.59% and 95.50%, respectively.