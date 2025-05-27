The Future of Opendoor Technologies Inc: Analyzing OPEN

In terms of market performance, Opendoor Technologies Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.09 on 07/17/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.65 on 05/09/25.

52-week price history of OPEN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -77.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.65 and $3.09. In the Real Estate sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 93.98 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 57.35 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 496.16M and boasts a workforce of 1470 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1676, with a change in price of -0.9893. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc recorded 51,610,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.24%.

Examining OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.45.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

Opendoor Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 4.95%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.26% and 17.06%, respectively.

OPEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -57.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.46%. The price of OPEN decreased -12.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.21%.