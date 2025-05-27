Tesla Inc Inc. (TSLA) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -15.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TSLA has fallen by 30.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.04%.

In terms of market performance, Tesla Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $488.54 on 12/18/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $167.41 on 06/11/24.

52-week price history of TSLA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tesla Inc’s current trading price is -30.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.70%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $167.41 and $488.54. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 84.25 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 125.31 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tesla Inc (TSLA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1091.49B and boasts a workforce of 125665 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 315.94, with a change in price of -92.32. Similarly, Tesla Inc recorded 106,866,367 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.39%.

TSLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSLA stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

TSLA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tesla Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 88.88%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 82.51% and 85.15% respectively.