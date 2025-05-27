TEM’s Stock Dilemma: Tempus AI Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

52-week price history of TEM Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tempus AI Inc’s current trading price is -27.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 189.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $22.89 and $91.45. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 9.67 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.46B and boasts a workforce of 2400 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.30, with a change in price of +33.01. Similarly, Tempus AI Inc recorded 12,830,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +97.46%.

TEM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEM stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

TEM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Tempus AI Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 85.76%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.73% and 56.33%, respectively.

TEM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 96.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEM has fallen by 25.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.84%.